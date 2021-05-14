Former church secretary sentenced in Luzerne County

The former church secretary stole nearly $100,000.

DURYEA, Pa. — A former church secretary will spend up to two years behind bars after stealing nearly $100,000 in Luzerne County.

Denise Decker, who worked at Nativity of Our Lord Parish in Duryea for 20 years, told police she would come into work early on Mondays to take money from the collection bags.

She was fired back in 2019 after other church members noticed suspicious activity on a program used to track the parish's finances.