A former high school band director in Luzerne County was sentenced Thursday morning to seven to 14 years behind bars.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Brendan Carter was convicted last year on nearly two dozen charges including sexual assault and corruption of minors.

A total of eight students came forward in 2019, accusing the former band director at Pittston Area High School of sexually assaulting them.

Investigators say Carter also had nude pictures of some of his victims.