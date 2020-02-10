Former band director convicted on sex charges

Brendan Carter was found guilty on 22 counts.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A former high school band director in Luzerne County has been convicted on child sex charges.

Jurors found Brendan Carter on 22 counts ranging from sexual assault, possession of child pornography and corruption of minors.



Carter was taken to the Luzerne County jail after the verdict.



He was arrested two years ago and fired from his job at Pittston Area High School.



Among other things, students accused him of having inappropriate contact with them.



Carter was arrested again in April of 2019 when even more students came forward.

The allegations dated back to 2014.



After a trial that started on Monday. Jurors deliberated for about four hours Friday afternoon before convicting Carter on all counts.

One of the victims tells Newswatch 16 they feel that justice has been served.

"Now, knowing he's getting what he deserves, I'm happy to know that nobody is going to have to endure the pain that we suffered in high school and glad that it's finally all over. And we can say that we helped the community by putting another bad criminal away," said Carmen Carey.