Fork Over Love to host restaurant week

50 restaurants in Luzerne County are joining forces for a week-long fundraiser. As Newswatch 16's Emily Kress explains, all you have to do is eat.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The non-profit Fork Over Love was born at the height of the pandemic. Supporting area restaurants and connecting people struggling with food insecurity with meals.

"People are wondering is it better now that we're a few years into the pandemic, and the answer is no, we have a large amount of people in the Wyoming Valley that are food insecure. A lot that are new to that and really didn't know where to turn" said Fork Over Love Board member Lindsay Griffin-Boylan.

The organization buys meals from restaurants across Luzerne County to give out to people in need.

The Canning House in Forty Fort has partnered with Fork Over Love for two years.

"It's always been an amazing partnership. They really laid the groundwork for an outreach to the community. And it's great for us to do our park and make exciting food dishes to nourish our community," explained Connor Scalleat, president of the Canning House.

To continue dishing out the nonprofit's mission, Fork Over Love is hosting its inaugural restaurant week, featuring different businesses each day.

"We have 50 restaurants in Luzerne County participating, so starting Sunday, October 8th, people can get out, and we say, "give a fork" so really it's getting out with your family and friends supporting these local restaurants and giving back to the mission," said Griffin-Boylan.

Connor Scalleat with the Canning House says it's great to support a cause their staff already takes part in. The Canning House is participating on October 8th, with 15% of all orders benefiting the non-profit.

"From dessert to appetizers and entrees, everything will be going to fork over love, so you can select whatever you'd like, and there will be features as well. It's Columbus Day, so we will have some features on our menu," said Scalleat.

You can find a full list of participating restaurants by clicking here.

Restaurant week runs from October 8th through the 14th.