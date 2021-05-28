For area truckers, it's been a long haul

"We are considered the outlaws, but nobody thought about the masks, the PPE they were delivered by tractor-trailers."

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Some truck drivers in northeastern Pennsylvania say it has been a long, hard haul. They have been going almost nonstop since the start of the pandemic.

“During the first few months of the pandemic, I was rolling in and out of New York City four times a week into the epicenter: Queens and Brooklyn and the Bronx. As commerce picks up because of the pandemic, we are working even harder now, pushing harder," said John Snuggs of Wilkes-Barre.

Some of those drivers say they feel unappreciated and burned out. They know fellow truckers who decided to retire from the road because of all the pressure.

"Nobody really thinks about us. Nobody. We are considered the outlaws but nobody thought about the masks, the PPE they were delivered by tractor-trailers, your COVID vaccinations were delivered by tractor-trailers. But really nobody thinks about that," said Snuggs.

Industry experts say there was a nationwide trucker shortage before the health crisis, and this has only made things worse.

John Snuggs said he will keep on trucking. He hopes people recognize how important drivers really are.