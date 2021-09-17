Football team salutes service members before home game

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — There was a salute to our veterans at a high school football game in Luzerne County.
The Crestwood Comets celebrated those who have served our country at Friday night's home game against Western Wayne.
The Salute to Service game included a flag retirement ceremony, motorcycle parade, and a special visit from a Chinook Helicopter.
"I think it's great to show the capabilities that the armed forces have, and that way we can instill to high school age students and engage their interests," said Chief Warrant Officer III Michael Machinist, Pilot.