Football team salutes service members before home game

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. — There was a salute to our veterans at a high school football game in Luzerne County.

The Crestwood Comets celebrated those who have served our country at Friday night's home game against Western Wayne.

The Salute to Service game included a flag retirement ceremony, motorcycle parade, and a special visit from a Chinook Helicopter.