State Champs honored in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — They are already State Champs but Tuesday, some young athletes from Luzerne County received another special honor.

Luzerne County Council recognized Wyoming Area High School's football team.

Back in the fall, the Warriors made history by capturing the first state championship in school history.

The Warriors rallied from a 14-0 fourth-quarter deficit to beat Central Valley 21-14 in Hershey on December 7.

"It's honestly a blessing. Not many teams get to accomplish what we accomplished and or us to be one of the teams that did it just feels amazing," said Dominic Deluca, quarterback.