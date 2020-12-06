Youth football league looking to fill roster

Gov. Wolf gave the green light so sigh-ups are underway!

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — The highlight for a lot of kids during the summer season: sports!

Governor Tom Wolf gave the go-ahead for youth sports to resume operations in yellow and green counties with safety precautions in place.

Registration for the Raiders of the Hazle Township Youth Football League took place Thursday night at the Community Park.

Organizers say they are working to ensure safety for all players and are eager to get the season started.

"I think just having football sign-ups without anything else going on right now is just a way to try to get back to some normalcy," said Kurt McHugh.

The CDC suggests coaches modify practices so players work on individual skills.