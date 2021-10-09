Football game in Luzerne County rescheduled after student fight

Officers say at an earlier game in the season, students ranging in age from 13 to 16 attacked one another.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A high school football game that was postponed after violence kicked off Saturday afternoon in Luzerne County.

Wyoming Valley West was supposed to take on Berwick under the Friday night lights, but Kingston's police chief says a brawl broke out at last week's game against Wilkes-Barre Area.

As a result, Valley West's game was moved to this afternoon.

"We don't have nowhere near the problems that we had over the last few games. An early game, and this is what we have; we have people here who actually want to watch a football game. Safety was our number one concern, and right now, we achieved what we wanted to do," said Richard Kotchik, Kingston Chief of Police.

The schedule change also affected a game between Tunkhannock and Wilkes-Barre Area, which was supposed to be played at Valley West's Stadium on Saturday. Instead, that game was played in Tunkhannock.