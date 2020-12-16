Food pantry in Luzerne County serves one million meals

Since March, a food pantry in Kingston has given away one million meals to members of the community.

KINGSTON, Pa. — A food pantry in Luzerne County hit a pretty remarkable milestone Wednesday: One million meals served since the pandemic began in March.

Lots of people turned out for Wednesday's food giveaway at the Church of Christ Uniting in Kingston.

Officials with the Al Beech Food Pantry say the amount of food they served in one month, prior to COVID-19, is now gone in just a few hours.

"We are retired and all we got is social security coming in. With things going on the way they are, every little bit helps," said Gene Levandoski of Kingston.