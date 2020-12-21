Food pantry feeds area families

A drive-thru food distribution was held Monday afternoon at the Hanover Area High School.
The Children's Food Pantry donated boxes of fruits, vegetables, meats, and cheeses.
"Right now with everything that's going on with the unfortunate pandemic, we felt as though families were a little bit more in need this year than ever. So we decided to work together with the Commission on Economic Opportunity and provide a pantry to help out with the holiday season that is fast approaching. Hopefully the food today will assist them over the next few days for Christmas," said organizer Christa Langdon.
Teachers, staff, and administrators helped over 200 families ahead of the holidays in Luzerne County.