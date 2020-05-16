Food distribution held near Hazleton

A church near Hazleton teamed up with a local food bank to help feed more than 300 families in need Saturday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A church near Hazleton teamed up with a local food bank to help feed more than 300 families in need Saturday.

The Commission on Economic Opportunity usually hosts food distributions at schools in the Hazleton School District but hasn't been able to because of COVID-19.

So the LCBC Church in Hazle Township stepped up to help.

25 volunteers helped distribute groceries and other essentials at the church along Airport Road.

"As a church, it's what we're all about. We want to love people, we want to provide needs, we want to be a value add to our city, said Brad Travelpiece, pastor.