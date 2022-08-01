x
Luzerne County

Food distribution in Luzerne County

The food distribution took place from 11 a.m. to noon in Newport Township on Saturday.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It might be a new year but the same need still exists.

The Newport Township Community Organization held a food distribution along West Main Street on Saturday.

The volunteer-run event provides bags and boxes of food for anyone in the community struggling with food insecurity.

"So we've been out here since a quarter to nine this morning but it's worth it. We can't stop just because of the weather or because of COVID. People need. We have a lot of elderly that come through here on fixed incomes and it really helps," said Amy Saraka, Temporary Coordinator of the event.

In order to be socially distant, volunteers loaded up the groceries into the trunks of cars while the Newport Township Fire Police directed traffic.

