Food baskets given to families in need in Wilkes-Barre

The distribution began Monday morning and continues Monday evening.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Hundreds of families in the Wilkes-Barre area now have all the fixings for a holiday feast.

A food basket distribution was held at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchen on East Jackson street Monday morning.

Volunteers said they expect to give out more than 400 baskets worth of food to those in need.

Joan Harro of Hanover Township told Newswatch 16 what this gift means to her family.

"Oh everything, everything. I have had nothing for a Christmas dinner at all. So I do live with my son and 3 grandchildren and I have a son in school yet and it's been a tough year," said Harro.

Food distribution was held Monday morning from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and continues Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The regular daily meals at St. Vincent de Paul Kitchens continue every day, including on Christmas, at 11:00 a.m., without interruption.