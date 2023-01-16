Food bank hosts day of service in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Folks in part of Luzerne County spent this holiday volunteering their time to help others in need.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — It takes a village of volunteers to pack thousands of boxes at the CEO Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank in Jenkins Township. Every role on the assembly line is important.

"I'm opening the boxes, supplying all the girls and guys what they aren't, taking the other ones away, breaking down the boxes, as you can see. That's my job for today," Michael Lazowski said.

"This group here today is under no obligation. They chose today, but it's their day off of work, and they wanted to come share MLK Jr. Day. Day of service here with us," said Debbie Taylor, a volunteer coordinator.

"Nobody had to be here. Everybody did it out of the kindness of their neighborhood and to help out. That's why we're here," said Dupont Mayor Elaine Lello.

The boxes will go to senior citizens who qualify for the PACE program in Luzerne, Lackawanna, Wyoming, and Susquehanna Counties.

"We do expect that commitment to go higher throughout the year this year," Taylor said.

The need for volunteers to help out with this task every month is also higher.

"It's always there, especially the way the economy's gone," said Jim Martin from Sweet Valley. "There's a need to fill."

"We wouldn't be able to complete this task without the help of our community — CEO's finest people helping people. That's exactly what we have here. Everyone here is here because they want to be here, no obligation at all," Taylor added.

If you would like to learn more about volunteer opportunities with CEO, you can find more information here.