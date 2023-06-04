Food bank gets donation from Dunkin'

Dunkin' crew members and franchise owners surprised the CEO Weinberg Food Bank with a $5,000 donation.

PITTSTON, Pa. — A food bank got a big boost from Dunkin', not in the form of coffee but through a monetary donation.

Officials at the food bank say it was unexpected but appreciated.

"A donation like that means a lot to our food bank, and we rely on donations and volunteers. So having this group here with a donation and volunteers will really go a long way," said Jennifer Waraback, CEO Weinberg Food Bank Executive Director.

The help didn't stop there, after giving the donation, the Dunkin' group got to work helping package up boxes of free food for area families in need.