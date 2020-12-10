Foliage still beautiful despite dreary weather

Clouds and a few raindrops didn't hinder the view of fall foliage Monday at Frances Slocum State Park.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Maryla Soma of Scranton and her family were not going to let some clouds and a few raindrops get in the way of their holiday weekend plans.

"We wanted to do a hike, my family and I, and we knew it was gonna rain, so we picked this area because there was a pavilion," explained Soma. "So we came here, and we were surprised by this beautiful view."

The bright colors of autumn can be seen from every angle around Frances Slocum State Park, as this part of Luzerne County seems to be in its peak for fall foliage.

"Oh yeah, and there's a lot to see, you know, I mean you can you can just look all around and then do it again enjoy just as much the second time, it's beautiful," said Josh Keiper.

Folks meeting at Frances Slocum State Park tell Newswatch 16 they usually get together with family every Columbus Day weekend in Scranton for the Steamtown Marathon. That was canceled this year because of COVID-19, but those family members, tell us they weren't going to let that stop them from getting together.

"We had to come up with something else," said Soma.

"Yes, you have some family from Williamsport more than those of us from Scranton, and we just met in the middle, basically, you know 45 to an hour drive for each of us basically," added Keiper.