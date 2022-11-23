Travelers fly in and out of Avoca before Thanksgiving holiday

Whether they were leaving the area or just arriving, travelers are glad to be back with their families this holiday season.

AVOCA, Pa. — As the day wound down, the traveling picked up for Matthew Geraghty of Luzerne County and his wife.

The two newlyweds are heading to North Carolina to spend Thanksgiving with Matthew's family for the first time.

"Getting some quality family time don't get to see my family as much cause they live so far away, so it's going to be nice to spend the holiday and see some friends and family that I haven't seen in a little bit," said Geraghty.

They are not the only ones flying south for the holiday.

"My wife and I are traveling to Naples to visit my daughter and her family," said Mike Chiampi of Exeter. "This is something new they just moved to Naples recently, and we are gonna go down there and be with my other two daughters, who are traveling from other parts of the country."

"I'm traveling to Florida. I'm going to see my cousin, who I haven't seen in a while," said Jessica Wesolowski of Avoca. "This is actually my first time traveling for the holidays."

Just before 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Eve, Lisa Thorpe's flight landed from Charlotte, North Carolina.

Originally from Wilkes-Barre, Thorpe is excited to spend some quality time with family.

"I guess I'm just thankful that I have a big family. I'm thankful that I can fly here when I want to or need to," said Thorpe.

Patrick Murray of Tunkhannock has his family back home again for the holidays.

It will be the first time having all the kids back home after his daughter Hope Murray moved to Texas.

"She just moved to down to Austin about six months ago and just welcomed she's home for Thanksgiving," said Patrick Murray.

"I love living in Austin, but home always has a special place in my heart, so to be with family for the holiday means a lot to me," said his daughter Hope Murray.

Out of all the people Newswatch 16 spoke with, they all are thankful for family, friends, and no flight delays.