Flower shop adds new experience for customers in Luzerne County

By adding a coffee bar and Instagram-worthy display inside, the shop hopes to attract a younger crowd.

KINGSTON, Pa. — "I know it's something so new to the area and I think it's going to be a wonderful success," said Chloe Nawrocki of Wyoming, after shopping and having a cup of coffee at Mattern's Floral and Furnishings on Market Street in Kingston. She's talking about the new space and coffee bar inside.

"We love pink. We bleed pink here these days. Even the straws are, everything," said owner Michelle Bedford when talking about the addition.

First and foremost, Mattern's is a flower and gift shop but recently added the coffee bar as an accessory for customers here.

"We just went crazy with like the vision that was inside my head and basically wanted to reface the whole front of the shop and put flowers in every crevice that we physically could which, I think we came pretty close," said Bedford.

"I was shopping for an upcoming bridal shower, and I wanted to come in, grab a latte, get a little caffeine fix, and it's just such a stunning space. Greatest setup, aesthetic, it just makes you feel wonderful," added Nawrocki.

Owners say they hope this addition to a shop attracts a younger crowd looking for some fun social media photos but also hopes it becomes a destination for people outside the area too.

"Yes, for sure. Yeah, I mean we've had, like, influencers contact us that are, you know, based out of like New York City that want to come up and see the space so it's pretty cool and I think it's something that's definitely like unique and different for NEPA," said Bedford.