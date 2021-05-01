Flea market returns in Luzerne County

The Garden Drive-In's flea market is officially open for the season!

HUNLOCK CREEK, Pa. — Farmer's market season kicked off this weekend in part of Luzerne County.

The Garden Drive-In in Hunlock Creek had its first market of the season on Saturday.

It offered more than just fresh produce - there were also candles, jewelry, and lots of handmade goods for sale by local artists.

Shoppers and vendors alike told Newswatch 16 that it was nice to get out and enjoy al fresco shopping.

"I think it's a very wonderful chance for people to get out and come see all the unique items being made, and it's a great opportunity to get out after everybody being inside for so long," said Lisa Spryn of Jessup.