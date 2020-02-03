Flamingo Diner Finds New Home in Plymouth

Thanks to the generosity of one restaurant in Luzerne County, another restaurant is getting a second chance after a fire destroyed their business.

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — "Oh, no question, as soon as we knew we were coming, that's all there was to it. I said, 'we'll be there!" said Mary Ann Addington of Nanticoke.

That was the sentiment of many eating breakfast inside one restaurant on Main Street in Plymouth.

Folks were loyal customers of the Flamingo Diner in Plymouth Township until a fire gutted the place in January, causing it to shut down.

"It was devastating, you know? I mean everybody we know that went there, it was devastating for everybody because it's kind of the meeting place," explained Edd Addington of Nanticoke.

"They were going full speed ahead down there. They were doing pretty good and we hated to see them be interrupted like that," added Leon Kosteva of Nanticoke.

They were interrupted until the owners received a call from the owner of Duke's Family Restaurant on Main Street in downtown Plymouth.

"They asked us if we wanted to do some breakfast here. They had tried it and they didn't have a very good business with it, so they knew we did and they invited us here and they've been our lifesavers. If it wasn't for them, we wouldn't have jobs, so we're very thankful for them," said Kim Brown, one of the owners of the Flamingo Diner.

Duke's Family Restaurant is still up and running, but instead of opening at noon, it's going to wait and open at 2 p.m. That way it gives the women from the Flamingo Diner a full shift at the restaurant.

"That's a great thing. Very good and look at the crowd here already and it hasn't been advertised," said Donald Benesch of Plymouth.

"It means a lot," said Seana Warman, Kim Brown's daughter and co-owner of the Flamingo Diner. "You don't realize how much you mean to people until something like this happens. The amount of support I've had on Facebook alone, and just personal phone calls and stuff. It's really unbelievable."