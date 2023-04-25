Flames hit White Haven home a second time

The place on Buffalo Street also caught fire last week.

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Fire crews in Luzerne County battled flames at a home for the second time in less than a week.

Firefighters arrived just before 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home on Buffalo Street in White Haven.

No one was hurt.

A state police fire marshal will investigate later today.

Last Wednesday, flames forced two people from the same home.

That fire was blamed on an electrical problem.

Looking for more ways to watch WNEP?

WNEP is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices. Download the WNEP app today to watch Newswatch 16, WNEP's Home & Backyard, and Pennsylvania Outdoor Life live, replays, and video on demand.

Download the WNEP app to get breaking news alerts, weather, sports, and important stories at home or on the go.