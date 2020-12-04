Flames force dozens from their homes in Wilkes-Barre

Officials from the American Red Cross tell Newswatch 16 upwards of 24 people are being assisted after a fire at their apartment building Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Officials say a fire broke out in multiple units of the apartment building on South Welles Street just before 5 p.m.

The units not damaged by the fire sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

The American Red Cross tells Newswatch 16 that 12 adults and 12 children are currently being displaced.

They also stated that no one was home regarding one of the units and that they could also be displaced.

No one was injured from the fire and several pets had to be rescued.