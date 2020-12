A fire marshal is looking for the cause of the blaze in Nanticoke.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A fire is under investigation in Luzerne County.

Officials say flames broke out just after 7 a.m. at a home on West South Street.

No one was home at the time and officials say no one was hurt.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames on the first floor and that's where the most damage happened