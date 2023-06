Flames broke out around 2 p.m. Thursday along Harrison Street in Hazleton.

HAZLETON, Pa. — A fire damaged a home Thursday afternoon in Luzerne County.

Crews were called to the place along Harrison Street in Hazleton around 2 p.m.

The third floor of the home was damaged along with the roof.

Officials say everyone got out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation in Luzerne County.