Flames broke out around 6 p.m. on Sunday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Fire damaged a home in a part of Wilkes-Barre.

Fire officials say the flames sparked around 6 p.m. at a house along South Sherman Street.

The owners are renovating the home but are not staying there, so no one was inside at the time.

Officials say the fire started in the kitchen then traveled up the walls.

Investigators believe the damage is repairable.