Flames broke out shortly before 10 a.m. along Carbon Lane in Wilkes-Barre.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Investigators are looking into what sparked flames at a home in Wilkes-Barre Monday morning.

First responders were called just before 10 a.m. to a home along Carbon Lane.

The damage was contained to the inside of the home.

People were inside at the time.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire in Luzerne County.