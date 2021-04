The fire broke out around 1 a.m. on Saturday.

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Flames damaged a home in Luzerne County's Back Mountain on Saturday morning.

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a home along Blueberry Hill Road in Jackson Township.

Newswatch 16 found fire damage to the building as well as broken windows.

According to officials, no one was hurt during the fire.