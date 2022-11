Flames broke out around 5:30 p.m. Friday afternoon at Kate's Place Bar & Grill in Wyoming.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A bar in Luzerne County is closed after a fire damaged the building.

Officials say the fire started on the second floor before moving to the attic.

The bar was open at the time, but everyone, including the residents who live upstairs, made it out safely.

A state fire marshal is working to determine the cause of the fire in Luzerne County.