Five employees at Luzerne County Prison positive for COVID-19

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Five employees at the Luzerne County Prison have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to county manager David Pedri, 10 workers they had contact with are not showing symptoms but are being tested and have been told to quarantine.
So far, no inmates have come down with coronavirus.
