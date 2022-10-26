Five armed men nabbed by police near school

Several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School.

PLAINS, Pa. — In Luzerne County, several gang members were arraigned after police discovered one loaded firearm and other weapons in a car after being called to the Wilkes-Barre Area High School campus.

Five men were brought in for arraignment on felony gun charges at the Luzerne County District Office.

According to police reports, Ariansy Osiro Paredes, Hector Vasquez Colon, Danny Salazar Parra, Jesus Gonzalez, and Nick Liquey were all taken into custody by Plains Township police after the Wilkes-Barre Area High School called authorities for suspicious activity on school grounds.

In the police report, Osiro Peredes, Gonzalez, and Salazar admitted to being a part of the Trinitario Street Gang.

Reports say the men were seen flashing gang signs to possibly Crip Street Gang members in the school parking lot.

The report goes on to say the five men tried to leave school property after they were approached by the high school's resource officer.

After being stopped by police just outside of the school parking lot on Maffet Street.

Chief Dale Binker of the Plains Township police says officers proceeded to search the car.

"At that point, we located a handgun, numerous magazines, numerous knives, a baseball bat, and masks in the car," Chief Brinker said.

All of the men are being charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a weapon on school property and one felony count of a firearm being carried without a license.

Osiro Peredes faces and additional felony charge for falsifying documents to purchase the handgun that was found inside the vehicle.

"We are not gonna tolerate people bringing weapons onto school properties, and neither is the Luzerne County district attorney's office," added Chief Brinker.

The bail for all five of the men was set at $1 million cash.

Their preliminary hearing is set for November 9 at the Luzerne County Courthouse.