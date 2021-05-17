First responders thrilled with bridge replacement in Luzerne County

Response down is cut by seven to nine minutes to one part of Hanover Township.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This East Division Street bridge that goes over Solomon Creek has been reopened by officials in Luzerne County, marking a big day for first responders in Hanover Township.

"Thank the county, want to thank the county for what you see here today, which is a bridge that can withstand and withhold our big vehicles and apparatuses that need to come over this to serve our community over here in this part, section of our township," said Hanover Township Manager Samuel Guesto during a media event at the bridge.

"From the day it went under construction until today, there was always that little fear in the back of our minds about a delayed response to this section of Hanover Township," explained Hanover Fire Chief Joe Temarantz. "We'd have to go the long way around through Liberty Hills through the Ashley area and then come back over to this site. So, this means the world to us. It probably helps our response by anywhere from seven to eight to nine minutes."

Luzerne County officials tell Newswatch 16 this is just one of many bridges that will be repaired in Luzerne County with that $5 vehicle registration fee.

"Because of the state match, we were able to leverage that money $2 million from the state, million dollars for two years and $2 million that was build up through the revenue of the $5 fee," explained County Council Chair Tim McGinley. "With those $4 million, we're able to do five different bridges in Luzerne County that we would not have been able to do."

Bridges, that are in some cases, a matter of great importance, according to first responders.

"That's crucial. That's very crucial," said Temarantz. "We do have a piece of fire apparatus over this side, this is strictly manned by volunteers. We do have a paid guy on hours on, hours off, but it's a roll of the dice. So you know that's coming out of headquarters off to Sans Souci Parkway. This cuts down our response time tremendously. So it definitely means it's a difference of life or life or death."