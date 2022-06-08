First responders honored in Luzerne County

Emergency crews were honored for saving the life of Brian Siroka, who went into cardiac arrest at his home after a run.

WEST HAZLETON, Pa. — First responders in Luzerne County were recognized for going above and beyond.

A total of 22 awards were presented at the West Hazleton Community Complex to rescue workers and firemen.

He was able to meet the brave men and women who stepped up in his time of need.

"It's awesome to actually meet them for the first time too and just to know how much effort they put in to save me and I'm just very, very thankful for them and everyone here," said Siroka.

First responders were also recognized for their efforts at the scene of a crash in the borough in September.

They successfully rescued a driver who was trapped inside a car following the wreck in West Hazleton.