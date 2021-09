Like last year, the Temple Israel in Wilkes-Barre held a virtual service Monday for the start of the Jewish holiday.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish new year began at sundown Monday.

Like last year, the Temple Israel in Wilkes-Barre, held a virtual service Monday.

This video is from the Temple's Facebook page.

Rabbi Larry Kaplan says in-person services will be held Tuesday and Wednesday at the Friedman Jewish Community Center in Kingston.