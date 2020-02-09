First day of classes at LCCC two days late

Classes start after being delayed from a water main break.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — Students are on campus at Luzerne County Community College for the first day of classes. It was supposed to be on Monday, that is until an 18-inch water main break in Nanticoke forced the school to delay the start.

"Yeah, I was really nervous because I didn't know what to do about anything because I thought, 'Here we go, another year, 2020,'" said freshman Sarah Orbin of Harveys Lake.

Students say they are thankful it was only a two-day delay but feel prepared to handle whatever this year has in store, after facing a shutdown in March from COVID-19.

"All of a sudden it was a lot of adapting, it was new for the teachers and I didn't really have experience with online," explained Amber Coolbaugh of Dickson City.

"Went to LCCC, first day, like it a lot. Got to wear the masks, you know? They have a good system here for like cleaning," added Alec Malloy of Hazleton.

Some students at Luzerne County Community College tell Newswatch 16 they made a point to sign up for online classes just in case something happens.

"I just planned ahead of time and I didn't do microbiology online, but other than that I'm good," said Coolbaugh.

"I am taking one online class, it's towards my major. So, it's OK because I already had it on Monday since online classes weren't canceled," added Orbin.

But students say teachers are prepared if the in-person instruction needs to convert to an online platform.

"They're preparing us very well. Teachers are very nice, they're great about you know if something happens what are we going to do. You know go online and do our studies from there," said Malloy.

Registration for classes at LCCC is still open for this semester, with a late start semester beginning on September 14.