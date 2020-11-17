Firefighters battling blaze at Woodlands Resort property

The fire spread from two cabins on the Woodlands property to some nearby trees.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Firefighters have been trying to put a fire out on the Woodlands Property for about two and a half hours.

Fire officials say it all started around 8:30 p.m.

The fire spread from two cabins on the Woodlands property to some nearby trees.

Firefighters say no one was hurt and no one was inside at the time.

Although at least one of the cabins is rented right now.

The cabins are in the back of the Woodlands property behind the parking lot.

The Plains Township Fire Chief says this has been an especially difficult fire to fight because there are no nearby access roads.