HUGHESTOWN, Pa. — A firefighter was injured fighting flames at a home near Pittston.

The fire chief says the home along Reynold Street in Hughestown caught fire just before 2 p.m.

Two people were home at the time but they made it out safely.

There's no word on the condition of the firefighter who was taken to the hospital.