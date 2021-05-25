Fired up over sewer project in West Pittston

People living on Luzerne Avenue in West Pittston say their street was not left better than it was found. They say the road project left things much worse.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Michelle Demich has run Hot Heads Salon on Luzerne Avenue in West Pittston for more than 20 years.

After a year of construction and roadwork to replace sewer lines on the street, she says she's "hot-headed" over something else.

"We take a lot of pride in our neighborhood, and everybody tries to take good care of their yards and the streets and everything else, and they left us with tree lawns that are uneven and unplanted, and the curbs are just horrendous," explained Demich. "We were supposed to get concrete curbs; it's in the plans for concrete curbs. That is not what we have."

Instead, sporadic asphalt curbs line the streets.

"The contract requires, note two on restoration pages requires, that the project be put back to equal or better. And I don't see this as being equal or better," added neighbor Doug Gould.

Demich and her neighbors tell Newswatch 16 they have safety concerns and concerns about durability and issues down the road.

"Not what is the best for the neighborhood. There are a lot of low spots. There's a lot of people who are going to have water in front of their homes. The run-off down to the actual sewers, the drainage isn't going to be correct, and it's going to cause problems come winter. And then there are also issues about the quality of the sidewalks. Mine is cracked already in one spot. It's only been here for three weeks," said Demich.

"What goes through my mind is the project's not complete," added Gould. "After 40 years in this business, 20 of which was an inspector, I don't see this project being done. There's too many issues here, and some of it is safety issues."

Neighbors say they have had trouble getting any answers from the borough and its engineering firm about why their street was left this way.