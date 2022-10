A fire wrecked a home Monday night in Luzerne County.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home on Luzerne Street in Hanover Township, Luzerne County.

Calls came in just before 7:30 Monday night with crews from Nanticoke, Ashley, Kingston, Plymouth, and Edwardsville all helping out.

Photos from Good Will Hose Co. #2, Plymouth show the damage from that fire.

There's no word if anyone was hurt.

We're waiting to hear what caused Monday night's fire in Luzerne County.