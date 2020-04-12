Fire wrecks home in Nanticoke

Fire crews in Luzerne County battled flames at a home early Friday morning.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — A charred frame and some blown-out windows and even some smoke are what's left after a fire ripped through a home on West Ridge Street in Nanticoke Friday morning.

The call came over just before 2 a.m. and quickly went to a second alarm.

Units from Hanover and Newport Townships were called in to help.

Neighbors say a man lives in this home with his cats.

The homeowner got out and is okay, according to neighbors.

Were told by them the homeowner has a few cats, none of them have been seen.

There is no word on what caused the fire.