Fire crews battle flames, hot weather in Wilkes-Barre

Everyone inside both homes made it out safely but one family's dog did pass away.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Firefighters battled more than just the flames Thursday in Wilkes-Barre after a fire forced two families from their homes.

Officials say a fire sparked at a home along Custer Street in the city around 6 p.m.

By the time firefighters arrived, the flames spread to a neighboring home and the back of both homes were engulfed.

Crews were also battling the elements, the blistering heat and humidity can make for a dangerous situation.

"Big factor, I mean dehydration happens real quick. Firefighters wear turnout gear, it's really hot, it's a hot night. But they did a remarkable job to stop it at two houses. Our paramedics were here giving them some rehab, so no firefighter injuries but they did a good job on a very hot night," said Chief Jay Delaney, Wilkes-Barre Fire Department.

The cause remains under investigation by the Wilkes-Barre fire inspector.