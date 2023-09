Flames broke out around 6:30 p.m. Sunday along Old Cranberry Road in Hazle Township.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Flames badly damaged three row homes in Luzerne County Sunday evening.

Crews were called to the 400 block of Old Cranberry Road in Hazel Township around 6:30 p.m.

Everyone who lived here made it out safely. Crews also rescued pet rabbits from the homes. A firefighter suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.

A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze in Luzerne County.