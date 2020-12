The fire began on Saturday afternoon.

A fire began at an apartment building on East Third Street in Nescopeck on Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the fire started on the first floor.

The fire affected three apartments in the house.

People were home at the time but all got out safely.

However, officials say there are two cats unaccounted for.

The building on East Third Street is considered a loss.

A fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.