PITTSTON, Pa. — Skies turned smokey over Luzerne County as crews battled a fire.

A house caught fire around 5:30 p.m. on Defore Street in Pittston.

When crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the second floor; the home is a total house.

There is no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and a fire marshal has been called in.

