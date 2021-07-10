UPDATE: Man accused of torching home in Pittston

Police took the former occupant of the home into custody because of the suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.

PITTSTON, Pa. — In Luzerne County, a man is behind bars after what fire officials say is a suspicious fire at a home in Pittston.

When crews arrived on Defoe Street in Pittston Wednesday night, they found smoke and flames pouring from the building.

No one was inside at the time

Investigators say Joseph Policare, 56, who used to live there, admitted setting styrofoam on fire inside the house.

The home was condemned in April and authorities say Policare was told several times he was not allowed on the property.

Police say several witnesses said Policare yelled, "I lit it, let it burn."

He is now charged with trespass, arson, and related charges in Luzerne County.