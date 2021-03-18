Fire rips through home severely injuring teen

Fire official says six people were forced from the home in Newport Township.

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A fire forces a family of six from a home early Thursday morning in Luzerne County.

It happened around 6:30 along North Market Street in Newport Township near Glen Lyon.

According to the Fire Chief, the fire sparked on the first floor and caused heavy damage.

Fire crews had to rescue a teenager from the second floor.

That person was taken to a hospital and is critically injured.

Everyone else made it out okay.