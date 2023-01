A fire ripped through an apartment building in Wilkes-Barre early Wednesday morning.

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A fire ripped through an apartment building in Luzerne County early Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to Walnut Street in Wilkes-Barre around 12:30 a.m.

Authorities say the flames forced people from three apartments.

Officials say the Red Cross is helping out about a dozen people, including six children.

No injuries were reported.

There's no cause yet for that early morning fire in Wilkes-Barre.