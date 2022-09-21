Fire Riders make annual trip to Nanticoke

The group honors 343 firefighters who lost their lives on 9/11 at a memorial on the LCCC campus.

NANTICOKE, Pa. — On the campus of Luzerne County Community College sits a "Walk of Honor." It's a memorial to the first responders who lost their lives on September 11, 2001, but especially Michael Carlo, a New York City Firefighter killed in the aftermath of the attacks.

This dedication is thanks to Michael's mother, who is from the Wanamie section of Newport Township.

"He worked the 230 Engine in Brooklyn, and she wanted to do something in his memory," explained Nanticoke Fire Chief Mark Boncal. "She made a significant donation that was able to have this walk of honor. His plaque was the first one that was put up on the inside in his remembrance."

Every year, dozens of firefighters who fought alongside Michael make this pilgrimage to this site to pay their respects.

One of those riders is Michael's brother Robert Carlo.

"Today's a great way for us to memorialize our brothers. We've been doing services all month, the whole month of September," said Robert.

During a speech at the ceremony, Robert also talked about his mother's donation and how it made the public safety training institute possible at LCCC. It's just down the hill from the Walk of Honor.

"We're lucky enough to be one of the biggest fire departments in the world and have a lot of money to build training facilities and for her to get something like this done and then for them to have the training facility here, and you know, in the county where there isn't a lot of money to build these things," said Robert.

Robert says it means a lot to him to have his fellow firefighters take the trip with him to honor his brother and the other 343 firefighters who died on 9/11.

Firefighters in Nanticoke are happy to help in the tribute.

"We never forget everything that they have done," said Boncal. We just want them to know that as brothers in the fire service, that we will always have their backs and do whatever we can to help them out."