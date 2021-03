The fire started before 8 a.m. in the place on West Main Street

PLYMOUTH, Pa. — Flamed damaged an apartment in Luzerne County Monday morning.

The fire started in a second-floor apartment in the 500 block of West Main Street in Plymouth around 7:45 a.m.

According to the fire chief, three adults and a child were home but got out safely. They are being helped by the Red Cross.