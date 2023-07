Crews called to a fire overnight. There was a deadly fire at the same place a year ago.

PLAINS, Pa. — Crews were called to the 100 block of Parkview Drive in Plains Township just after midnight.

Police tell us a deadly fire happened at the same home a year ago.

Authorities say no one has been living at the home.

A State Police Fire Marshal will check out the scene this morning in Luzerne County.